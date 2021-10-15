Gov. Whitmer vetoes more election-related bills

It was the second time in two weeks that Gov. Whitmer vetoed election measures.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has again vetoed election bills, blocking proposals to accelerate the state's review of ballot initiatives and to change the process for canceling the registrations of dead voters.

The Democrat said Friday that the legislation would "divert key resources away from ensuring" people can vote. It was the second time in two weeks that she vetoed election measures.

She will soon nix more controversial Republican-sponsored legislation that would toughen voter ID requirements and ban the secretary of state and local clerks from mailing unsolicited absentee ballot applications.

