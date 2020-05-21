Gov. Whitmer requests federal emergency declaration to aid in flood response

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today sent a letter to President Trump requesting federal aid in responding to the catastrophic flooding in Midland County.

LANSING, Mich. — On May 19, Governor Whitmer declared a State of Emergency in Midland County due to two dam breaches causing extreme flooding.

Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Trump requesting federal aid in responding to the flooding in Midland County.

“Over the past two days, a major rainfall event in mid-Michigan led to the failure of two dams and severe flooding in affected areas. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate as water surged into their streets, homes, and businesses in the county of Midland,” said Gov. Whitmer. The governor then called on President Trump to declare an emergency for Midland County on an expedited basis.

Aid the state is requesting includes but is not limited to debris removal, mobile bridges to ensure access for emergency response vehicles and equipment to flooded areas, emergency medical responders from the National Guard, and technical assistance and sandbags from the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Gov. Whitmer believes the state of Michigan has been insufficient to respond to the situation, despite their best efforts. Supplies and resources are further limited due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The governors full letter to the President can be read here.

