LANSING, Mich. — Thursday night Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer participated in a virtual town hall to try and provide some answers to the thousands of unemployed service workers across the state.

"We know that this is an incredible hardship for so many people in so many ways....I've issued executive orders to expand unemployment benefits," says Whitmer.

But many workers say they've had problems receiving those unemployment benefits, the Governor now saying that more resources are being provided.

"Just this week the unemployment agency dedicated a portion of their staff to focus solely on reviewing claims that are still pending to ensure that a decision is made as quickly as possible," says Whitmer.

The Governor also urging employers to take advantage of Michigan's work share program.

"It allows you to keep your employees working with reduced hours while those employees collect partial unemployment benefits," says Whitmer.

More Whitmer stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.