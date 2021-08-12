'The Nutcracker' will be GR Ballet Company's grand return to the stage

The last performance in front of a live audience was in 2019. In 2020, a dancers performed a virtual show.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Ballet Company's performance of The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition in West Michigan. The last live performance was in 2019, as the pandemic prevented the event in 2020.

This year, The Nutcracker returns to the stage at DeVos Performance Hall for multiple shows. Opening night is Friday, Dec. 10.

"The Nutcracker has become sort of this holiday tradition," said James Sofranko, the artistic director of the show, "that generations and generations keep going to see, and they bring their kids to it, too."

For the dancers, this performance is a return to something they love.

"I feel like myself again," said company dancer Branden Reiners, who plays the Cavalier among other roles. "When I was away from dance during the whole pandemic, I feel like I lost a big part of myself."

Alexandra Meister-Upleger, who performs the Sugar Plum Fairy among other roles, said it was tough before they returned to in-person practice and performances. However, she commended the Company's efforts to keep the art alive.

"Being at home on Zoom is not the same in your little house," said Meister-Upleger, "Trying to do barre or jumping really isn’t an option. All our knees were hurting."

In 2020, the Company offered a virtual performance of the show. This year, in addition to the live shows, a virtual option is available for $25. They will be available following opening night and can be viewed through Jan. 2, 2022.

The Nutcracker was reimagined in 2014 by Grand Rapids native Chris Van Allsburg, who also wrote the Polar Express.

"It is our largest ticket-seller of the year," said Sofranko, "So, The Nutcracker is important to our existence and how we’re able to do our other programs in the year too."

The Grand Rapids Ballet Company is the only professional company in Michigan.

The Nutcracker will be performed at the DeVos Performance Hall Dec.10-12, and 17-19. For tickets, click here.

RELATED VIDEO: The curtain rises on the Grand Rapids Ballet Company's opening night

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.