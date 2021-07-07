GR Bucket List aims to highlight local 'hidden gems'

The website, launched this summer, wants to provide a way to explore the city while supporting small businesses.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new website is hoping to highlight the best of Grand Rapids through guides and ticket purchasing for restaurants, attractions, holiday events and more. GR Bucket List, launched this summer, works with small businesses to draw more visitors to the area.

The website compiles "hidden gems" throughout Grand Rapids to give both residents and visitors opportunities explore the city while supporting small businesses. It also aims to simplify the booking process when purchasing tickets.

A launch party will be held Thursday, July 29 at the Rutledge from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Food and entertainment will be provided by local businesses.

For more information, visit GR Bucket List's Facebook page and website.

