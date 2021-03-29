GR Chamber Director of Inclusion serving as 13OYS community expert in Chauvin trial

Ken James holds the only Executive Diversity Certification in West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken James has been the director of inclusion at the Grand Rapids Chamber since 2017, and continues to lead organizations through diversity, equity and training programs including the Institute for Healing Racism, DE&I Assessment, Implicit Bias Training, and Organizational Culture and Communication Training. He holds the only Executive Diversity Certification in West Michigan.

“Ken James is huge asset to the Grand Rapids Chamber team and West Michigan business community,” said Rick Baker, president & CEO of the Grand Rapids Chamber. “Ken continues to lead and expand his subject matter expertise to best serve the needs of our over 2,400 Chamber member companies and organizations, as we strive to cultivate a thriving and prosperous West Michigan for all.”

Prior to joining the Grand Rapids Chamber, James’ experience includes over 26 years working in a variety of industries including nonprofit, health care, corporate retail, higher education, and municipal government.

He is heavily involved in the community and holds a master’s degree in public administration from Grand Valley State University and a bachelor’s degree of Public Administration from Kentucky State University where he played football.

One of James greatest passions revolves in the world of equity, diversity, inclusion and initiating cross cultural dialogue. James enjoys combining his knowledge and experience to deliver creative programs to employers and their stakeholders. He is married and has three daughters ages 16, 14 and 13.

