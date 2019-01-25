GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Surveillance video from a home in the Grand Rapids Garfield Park neighborhood shows a person, which the homeowner claims stole items from several vehicles and garages.

It's a reminder that the bitter cold does not necessarily deter thieves from stealing. In fact, it often makes it much easier.

"We see, actually, a lot of increase in things around the cold weather because of the way people handle their vehicles, their garages," GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams said. "There are those subjects who will just walk up and down the streets and look for valuable things inside cars and check car doors or even unlocked garages."

According to GRPD, 90 percent of all cars stolen in the city are stolen while running with the keys in the ignition.

"95 percent of cars broken into, are unlocked at the time that the items are stolen out of the car," Adams said. "Thieves will always take the path of least resistance. Why spend time making noise breaking in to a vehicle, when I can get into this one that's completely locked and 'oh look there's an iPad on the passenger seat.'"

Firearms are frequently stolen.

"It still astounds me how often people will leave a firearm in a vehicle, unlocked," Adams said.

You can help police track down people like this guy by letting officers know you have a surveillance camera.

"It doesn't give us access to the system, we can't pull up your camera and look at it live, it allows us to map out around the city where all these different surveillance cameras are," Adams said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.