GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Pride Center walked in the Santa Parade for the first time on Saturday.

This marks the 100th year for the annual holiday parade that marches through downtown Grand Rapids.

The Pride's Center administrator Larry DeShane Jr. said being in the parade is a physical representation of progress.

"As a youth I never saw anyone reflected that had my sexuality in a positive light, but now we get to be a power or positive light for a child who is sitting there, seeing that they are okay and that they are accepted," he said.

The parade started in 1919 as the Wurzburg's Santa Claus Parade on Campus Square. It was designed to bring people downtown to kick off the holiday shopping.

Proud to be Healthy coordinator for the center Leslie Bokor echoed a similar response, saying they are excited to be a part of the visibility for young kids.

"I think of myself when I was little, and I didn't see myself anywhere. I couldn't see myself reflected in books or television or the people around me. But now, tiny kids who are trans or non-binary will get to see that. Being able to see yourself in your culture gives you a path, gives you a story, gives you some validation that used to be hard to come by," they said.

