Grand Haven 9 movie theater set to re-open after 20 months closed

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Twenty months after having to close its doors, the Grand Haven 9 is ready to turn on the projectors and fire up the popcorn machines once again.

"The pandemic closed this building in March of 2020," says Matt McSparin, COO of GQT Movies.

And after a rough year, the theater's return comes at a great time for film buffs.

"We've had a lot of calls over the past year, you know, are you guys going to open, what's going to happen," says McSparin. "We're right in the middle of a very robust time for the industry."

GQT Movies is the theater's new owner, and is making some cosmetic changes to the inside of the building.

"You'll see some painting, patching and some repairs," says McSparin.

And a few months down the road, you'll even have a new place to sit.

"We're ordering some leather recliners and leather rockers," says McSparin. "We'll be reseating this place."

A job that will help boost the local economy. The theater is employing Ottawa County company Telescopic Seating to replace the auditorium seats.

"We'll be a part of helping drive some jobs and we're really excited about that aspect of it," says McSparin.

And of course, jobs will come to the theater itself. GQT is currently hiring for both full and part-time positions.

"We're hoping to get this fully staffed in the next few weeks," says McSparin.

Grand Haven 9 will open on November 19.

