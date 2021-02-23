Grand Haven BLP holding final virtual community engagement meeting

Municipal utility holds final virtual public engagement meeting in an effort to educate the community on the future of energy in the Grand Haven area.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's Board of Light & Power is holding the final virtual public engagement meeting in an effort to educate the community on the future of energy in the Grand Haven area on Feb. 23.

The meeting, which is the last of three, will take place via Zoom at 7 p.m.

The expected topics include the utility's plans for an operations and technology center at Harbor Island, design plans for the site, and what the BLP is calling "aesthetic improvements" to the downtown waterfront.

Community members will also be allowed to ask questions and learn how the changes at Harbor Island will impact the city's downtown snowmelt system.

The remaining two buildings on Harbor Island that were part of the J.B. Sims power plant were imploded last week. The municipal utility is now buying its power for area homes and businesses from the grid. And demolition of the Sims is expected to finish by the end of June.

At the community meeting, GHBLP and ProgressiveAE will share design plans for the redeveloped site.

Key Points Covered:

Why do we have to keep this location for power?

How will the new design compliment the waterfront?

What does this mean for Snowmelt?

What is GHBLP doing to make sure the building is what the community wants?

