Grand Haven City Council postpones vote on proposed Harbor Island power plant

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven City Council chose to postpone a vote on the future of Harbor Island.

The Board of Light and Power is asking for $50 million to build a power plant on the island. The opposition says there are too many concerns over pollution in the area to ensure the safety of both residents and tourists to the city.

At Monday night's meeting, nearly 30 people spoke during public comment. Only three of them were in favor of funding the plant, with an overwhelming majority calling for a no vote.

The vote was postponed from Monday until mid-September. The board hopes to have more information on environmental hazards at that time.

