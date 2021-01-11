Grand Haven city council postpones vote on sale of old diesel plant

The council will tentatively vote on it at its next meeting on November 15.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A decision on the future of the empty diesel plant in Grand Haven won't be made for at least another two weeks, as the city council moved to postpone the vote originally scheduled for Monday night.

The proposal at hand would sell the plant to a development group for $1 million. The developer's plan is to turn it into a restaurant and event center.

City manager Pat McGinnis says Grand Haven residents have expressed positivity towards the plan.

"It was overwhelming support for saving the building and not putting high density residential on that property," he says.

The only speaker during Monday's public comment section requested the vote be postponed because he felt the Board of Light and Power had not been able to give proper input on the sale. The BLP previously operated the plant, and shut it down last summer.

"In order for us to jump into an agreement with a third party, we need for us to be on the same page," said the Grand Haven resident.

Council member Ryan Cummins initially motioned to move the vote, saying he felt with an election on Tuesday that could possibly change two council members and the mayor, the decision should be up to the next group.

"If this were back in September like we originally planned, great," says Cummins. "But we're a day before an election and I don't think that's the right thing to do on principal."

Mayor Bob Monetza disagreed, saying over months of discussion on the sale, the council had already heard enough public comment and presentations from the development group to make a proper decision.

"As far as us moving forward, I think we're doing our job," says Monetza. "That is our job, particularly since we've worked so long and been through so much on this."

In the end, the postponement narrowly passed 3-2. The council will tentatively vote on it at its next meeting on November 15.

