GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Dental Care will host a free dental day Saturday, June 22. 

Registration for the event goes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as it is a first come first served event. The office guarantees the first 50 people will be served, but more than 50 patients were served last year. 

Patients can choose from a filling, extraction or a cleaning. All patients must be 18 years or older. 

Grand Haven Dental Care is located at 17064 Robbins Road. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.