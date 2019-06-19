GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Dental Care will host a free dental day Saturday, June 22.

Registration for the event goes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as it is a first come first served event. The office guarantees the first 50 people will be served, but more than 50 patients were served last year.

Patients can choose from a filling, extraction or a cleaning. All patients must be 18 years or older.

Grand Haven Dental Care is located at 17064 Robbins Road.

