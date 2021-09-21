Grand Haven man who grabbed girl's arm in store charged with kidnapping, assault

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone else who may have been approached by the suspect to call police.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven man accused of grabbing a young girl's arm in an attempt to take her has been formally charged, and police are asking anyone else who may have been approached to call detectives.

James Allan OConnell, 43, was arraigned Tuesday on kidnapping, assault with intent to commit 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct and being a habitual offender.

These charges stem from an incident on Sunday where OConnell is accused of grabbing onto an 8-year-old girl's arm at a store in Grand Haven. OConnell took off when the girl's mother pulled her away from him.

Authorities believe he may have approached other young girls before police caught up with him.

Detectives are still investigating this incident and are asking anyone else who was approached to report the incident to authorities.

OConnell is believed to have visited other retail stores in Grand Haven on the same day. Police say he was in the area of US 31 between Robbins Road and Hayes Street between noon and 5 p.m. on Sept. 19.

He remains in custody at the Ottawa County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000.

Anyone with additional information that could help police with this case is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

