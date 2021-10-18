Grand Haven police searching for teen girl who ran away from home

15-year-old Dallis Hendrick is believed to be in Allendale or the surrounding area.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Dallis Hendrick of Grand Haven is described as 5'5" and 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She ran away from home on Oct. 13. Police say she has been reported as a runaway in the past but has always returned home. According to her family, Dallis has been struggling emotionally.

Dallis is believed to be in Allendale or the surrounding area.

Anyone with information on Dallis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460.

