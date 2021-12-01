Grand Haven psychologist charged with criminal sexual conduct for second time

In 2014, he began treating a patient and, under the guise of “body work therapy,” initiated a sexual relationship with the patient.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A psychologist in Grand Haven was charged for a second time with criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree by a mental health professional.

58-year-old William Kooistra of Grand Haven was initially charged in March of 2020.

His license has been suspended for nearly four years. He was arraigned on his new charge Monday in the 58th District Court.

Kooistra owned and operated his own practice in Grand Haven. In 2014, he began treating a patient and — under the guise of “body work therapy” — initiated a sexual relationship with the patient, who terminated the therapy in 2018 and subsequently filed a police report.

Kooistra pled guilty to attempted criminal sexual conduct charges in May 2020.

The new allegation is alleged to have occurred prior to the suspension of his license.

The case remains under investigation by the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

