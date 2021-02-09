Grand Haven Public School board president steps down after recent tense meetings

He said the resignation is due to the escalating concern of his physical, emotional and mental health.

School board meetings typically are a place where polite arguments and differing opinions are welcomed. But in Ottawa County, and across the state, animosity has been swelling in recent meetings, leaving school board members wondering if it’s all worthwhile.

That hit home locally Friday as Grand Haven school board President John Siemion announced his resignation, ending a two-decade-long stretch on the board. He said the resignation is due to the escalating concern of his physical, emotional and mental health.

“My health has been in a steady decline for over a year now and my doctor said I need to do something about it before it’s too late,” Siemion said Friday. “I have put my heart and soul into trying to become the best board member I can be over the past 22 years. Sometimes that isn’t enough.

Read more on the Grand Haven Tribune website here.

RELATED VIDEO: 'An uphill battle': Parent group to sue Ottawa County over recent mask mandate

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.