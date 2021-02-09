x
Grand Haven Public School board president steps down after recent tense meetings

He said the resignation is due to the escalating concern of his physical, emotional and mental health.
Credit: The Grand Haven Tribune
More than 100 people attended the Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting at White Pines Intermediate School on Aug. 14. The school board voted to impose a mask-wearing mandate to start the upcoming school year.

School board meetings typically are a place where polite arguments and differing opinions are welcomed. But in Ottawa County, and across the state, animosity has been swelling in recent meetings, leaving school board members wondering if it’s all worthwhile.

That hit home locally Friday as Grand Haven school board President John Siemion announced his resignation, ending a two-decade-long stretch on the board. He said the resignation is due to the escalating concern of his physical, emotional and mental health.

“My health has been in a steady decline for over a year now and my doctor said I need to do something about it before it’s too late,” Siemion said Friday. “I have put my heart and soul into trying to become the best board member I can be over the past 22 years. Sometimes that isn’t enough.

