Grand Haven restaurant battles staffing shortages with robot bus boy named Rosie

GRAND HAVEN, Fla. — Staffing shortages continue to be a problem across the country, but a restaurant in Grand Haven has found a robotic new way to keep business going.

Their newest employee who is unlike any they've had before.

Meet Rosie. She's a robot that's helping bus tables at the Paisley Pig Gastropub.

The restaurant bought the robot as a way to help their bus boys be more efficient. Each of them wears a watch that's connected to Rosie and each table has a tag that lets her know where she needs to go.

Her sensors make sure she doesn't run in to anyone and as soon as she's full, she goes straight back to the kitchen to deliver the dishes.

"She's definitely part of the team," Josh Sandberg, chef and owner says, "the bussers have really loved having her here because they can call her right over to a table, she'll come over, they can load up the bus tubs on it, cue for the next table."

"It makes us more efficient, it keeps us on our toes. We're not looking to replace anybody here at the Paisley Pig, we just work smarter, not harder," said Matt Wright, a bus boy.

Sandberg says his favorite part is seeing kids watch Rosie at work, and it's been a great way to interact with customers and get to know them better.

