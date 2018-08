GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - A lakeshore restaurant will soon be in the national spotlight.

The Toasted Pickle is set to be featured on the Cooking Channel's new series, 'Seaside Snacks and Shacks.'

The handcrafted sandwich joint will appear on the show August 9 at 10 p.m.

