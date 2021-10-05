Grand Rapids Ballet to return in-person for the first time in 18 months

Michigan’s only professional ballet company is slated to return to its home theater.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time in a year and a half, Grand Rapids Ballet's Company dancers will return to its home theater for its comeback performance later this month.

Off the Canvas is scheduled for Oct. 15-17.

“We are so happy to be back on stage at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre,” said James Sofranko, artistic director at Grand Rapids Ballet.

“This will be the first public performance on our stage since March 2020 and we have certainly missed the thrill of having a live audience. The dancers’ joy to be back is so clear in rehearsal and I can’t wait to see how they embody that energy when they return to performance.”

Off the Canvas features three different choreographers exploring art in motion, taking inspiration from the world of visual arts. Three world-class choreographers, Adam Hougland, Resident Choreographer Penny Saunders, and Katarzyna Skarpetowska, have created masterful works where GRB’s dancers will rebound for a thrilling return, once again before live audiences.

The programs included are part of the company’s 2021-22 Moving Forward season and offer something for everyone, including classical ballet favorites and contemporary creations including “Off the Canvas,” “Jumpstart 2022,” “The Nutcracker,” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Tickets start at $32.

The virtual performances will be available to stream digitally for $68, or $18 per performance ($25 for The Nutcracker).

