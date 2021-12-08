Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Nolan Ziegler wins Michigan AP D5-6 football player of year

West Michigan's own Ziegler finished the season with 67 catches for 1,343 yards and 25 touchdowns.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2021 Michigan Associated Press Division 5-6 All-State football team has been selected by a statewide panel of 12 sports writers in the state.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior receiver and linebacker Nolan Ziegler is the player of the year.

Ziegler finished the season with 67 catches for 1,343 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He also had 105 tackles, and seven sacks plus a pick-6.

Lansing Catholic’s Jim Baker is the coach of the year.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.