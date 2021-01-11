Grand Rapids celebrates Veterans Day with light event, parade

The City of Grand Rapids is honoring veterans this week with a lighting event, community service project and a parade.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan community is invited to help light up the city to celebrate Veterans Day this week.

The City of Grand Rapids is partnering up with the United Veterans Council of Kent County to host a Veterans Parade downtown at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

“We want to recognize this important day by lighting Grand Rapids,” said Evette Pittman, special events manager at the City’s Office of Special Events. “We want to show appreciation and remember the sacrifices of those who bravely serve our nation in a way that allows everyone in our community to participate.”

Here are some businesses and locations around town that are taking part in the lighting event:

Amway Tower

JW Marriot

Gerald R. Ford Airport

Varnum

Blue Bridge

Gallery Parking Lot

Bridge St. Underpass

Pearl St. Underpass

Other veterans day events include a cleanup of Veterans Memorial Park and Monument Park on Fulton Street, and a parade that starts at Division & Lyon and ends at Veterans Park.

Non-emergency city offices will be closed on Thursday in observance.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.