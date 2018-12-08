GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A church in Grand Rapids brought a live DJ, food, a comedian and family-friendly fun to Rosa Parks Circle Sunday afternoon.

Following the recent primary elections, New Hope Baptist Church hosted an event called God Bless Grand Rapids hoping to engage and encourage the community.

New Hope Baptist Church is out at Rosa Parks Circle until 3 PM! Come out for food, activities and music @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/cybBoGbh8Q — Laura Hartman (@laurahartmanwx) August 12, 2018

Sunday, August 12 church members were at Rosa Parks Circle for all the fun. DJ Composition provided the music. Marvin Hamilton was the featured comedian.

There was also free food, a sidewalk chalk challenge, jump rope, and face painting. Those looking for inspiration could find it through community prayer and encouraging words. Community Prayer focused on city leaders, the education system, and residents. There was also prayer stations available for anyone who wanted to engage on a personal level.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM