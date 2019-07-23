GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids City Commission Tuesday morning adopted a robust bicycle action plan to help move Grand Rapids forward as a community where bicycling for transportation and recreation is a safe, comfortable and integral part of daily life.
The plan provides recommendations on policies, programs and connected, high-quality bicycling facilities. The plan also hopes to create a community where bicycling is accessible for all ages, abilities and socioeconomic levels.
Included in the plan are:
- A proposed bicycle network that is convenient, well-connected and builds on the City’s Vital Streets Plan
- Recommendations on the type of bikeways that should be developed throughout the city, including trails, separated bikeways and bicycle boulevards on local streets
- A broad range of bicycle supportive policies and programs
- Recommendations for planning, design and performance measures
“This Bicycle Action Plan carries our Vital Streets vision forward by identifying and refining the improvements and strategies needed to implement a safe, comfortable and efficient bicycling network with supportive policies and programs that foster a thriving bicycling community,” said transportation planning and programs supervisor Kristin Bennett.
The drafted plan also includes recommendations for the following areas:
- Modifications to some corridors identified in the Vital Streets Plan
- New bicycling facilities and changes or upgrades to existing facilities
- Policy changes and enhancements
- Programs and support services and facilities
- Operations and maintenance
For more information, visit the City of Grand Rapids website.
