GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids City Commission Tuesday morning adopted a robust bicycle action plan to help move Grand Rapids forward as a community where bicycling for transportation and recreation is a safe, comfortable and integral part of daily life.

The plan provides recommendations on policies, programs and connected, high-quality bicycling facilities. The plan also hopes to create a community where bicycling is accessible for all ages, abilities and socioeconomic levels.

Included in the plan are:

A proposed bicycle network that is convenient, well-connected and builds on the City’s Vital Streets Plan

Recommendations on the type of bikeways that should be developed throughout the city, including trails, separated bikeways and bicycle boulevards on local streets

A broad range of bicycle supportive policies and programs

Recommendations for planning, design and performance measures

“This Bicycle Action Plan carries our Vital Streets vision forward by identifying and refining the improvements and strategies needed to implement a safe, comfortable and efficient bicycling network with supportive policies and programs that foster a thriving bicycling community,” said transportation planning and programs supervisor Kristin Bennett.

The drafted plan also includes recommendations for the following areas:

Modifications to some corridors identified in the Vital Streets Plan

New bicycling facilities and changes or upgrades to existing facilities

Policy changes and enhancements

Programs and support services and facilities

Operations and maintenance

For more information, visit the City of Grand Rapids website.

