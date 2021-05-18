Grand Rapids City Commission holds final public hearing before budget vote

It was open to any topic related to the city budget, but every caller shared an opinion on increased GRPD funding.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday night, Grand Rapids commissioners once again heard from those who support the police and those who want to defund the Grand Rapids Police Department. The public hearing lasted more than an hour. It was open to any topic related to the city budget, but every caller shared an opinion on increased GRPD funding.

Calls came from both sides of the conversation, some in favor of defunding.

"Vote no on the city's budget, defund the GRPD to the 32% budget so the community can begin to heal from all the harm that you have done," said Danah, a member of the activist group Defund the GRPD.

And others opposed to it.

"You want to see change? Go to the academy and be that change," said one caller. "Fund GRPD. Fund the training for our officers."

Annette Vandenberg sent a letter to the commission on behalf of the West Grand Neighborhood Association. She says residents in her area do not want to defund the police, but appreciate the steps taken for reform.

"They just recently adopted a new community policing model that started in March, so it hasn't even had any time to get off the ground," says Vandenberg.

Aly Bates, President of Justice for Black Lives, disagrees.

"Tell that to the Black and brown community members who have generational PTSD because of the GRPD," said Bates, calling into the hearing. "They don't need any more time, they've had all the time in the world. The time is now."

Vandenberg says residents have reported to her feeling unsafe because they don't see enough officers on the west side.

"People are like, is it safe to go out? Like, I don't see an officer and I hear gunshots," says Vandenberg.

But others feel police presence in the city is already too much, referencing the attention paid to the protests in Grand Rapids over the last year.

"The amount of resources they're able to put towards a group of people exercising their First Amendment right is not indicative of an underfunded police department," one caller pointed out.

The budget is still not finalized. The city commission vote is scheduled for this Thursday, May 20.

