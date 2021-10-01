Grand Rapids City Commissioners show support in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms

Despite the support, the plants that are listed on the federal controlled substances schedule remain illegal.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is growing support behind an effort to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms and plants in West Michigan.

Decriminalize Nature GR, an advocacy group that sees potential for entheogenic plants and fungi to improve community health, pushed for the Grand Rapids City Commissioners to consider a resolution to affirm their beliefs.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners voted to affirm a resolution that declares "support for state and federal legislative efforts that would decriminalize entheogenic plants and fungi."

You can read the resolution here.

Despite the vocalized support, these plants and mushrooms are still considered a Schedule I drug at the state and federal levels.

Commissioners said they also support ongoing low prioritization for regulating possession and use of the mushrooms. Local leaders also pointed out the resolution does not authorize criminal activity when it comes to the sale and distribution of the plants.

This idea isn't new to Michigan.

In October 2020, Ann Arbor voted to decriminalized psychedelic mushrooms.

Psilocybin, the chemical that certain fresh or dried mushrooms contain, can cause hallucinations.

These types of mushrooms are typically found in Mexico, Central America and the United States. Some types of Psilocybin mushrooms grow wild in Michigan.

