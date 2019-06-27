GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids city leaders, including Interim Police Chief David Kiddle, City Manager Mark Washington and city commissioners held a press conference at Joe Taylor Memorial Park on Friday morning to talk about the recent uptick in shootings over the past week.

Kiddle said weapon firing is up 57 percent in the city, compared to this time in 2018.

Ten shootings have occurred over a five day period, with the latest being at Joe Taylor Memorial Park on Baxter Street SE on Wednesday, June 26. From those shootings, six people have been injured including a 10-year-old girl.

One arrest has been made.

Kiddle said the shootings are not random, but they are still looking for more cooperation from the community while the police department investigates.

“There is no greater partnership than between the police and the residents,” he said.

At the press conference, city commissioners called on community members to break the "code of silence" and tell them where the guns are and who is responsible for the shootings. They urged people to take back their neighborhoods.

"If you know that there are individuals out there that are shooting, you have a right and a obligation to point them out and turn them in," said 3rd Ward City Commissioner Nathaniel Moody. "I put too many kids in the ground, from the mid-80s to this point. And I don’t want to bury anybody else’s child."

Kiddle also urged residents to come forward with any information related to the shootings. He also said that the department will be increasing the police presence in neighborhoods affected by the gun violence and working with the Parks and Recreation Department to explore the possibility of expanding the summer parks program and job opportunities.

"While we are very concerned about what is happening, I want to assure the people of Grand Rapids that this is still a safe and welcoming community," said Kiddle.

Washington emphasized that the city's crime rate is still relatively low in comparison to other mid-sized cities.

"This is not a time of panic as a community, but it is a time to plan," said Washington. “For those who, we know for whatever reason there are trust issues, we want you to be cooperative and call Silent Observer.”

Anyone who has any information about any of the shootings is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-4177 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

