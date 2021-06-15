Grand Rapids clears the way for downtown amphitheater with land purchase

Any construction on the project likely won't begin until 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dream of a new 14,000-seat amphitheater in Grand Rapids is still a few years out, but came closer to reality Tuesday night. Grand Rapids city commissioners approved the purchase of a 14-acre tract of land on the northwest side. The total cost is $7.45 million.

The plan is to move several city services into the space.

"Our refuse operation, our parks and forestry operation, we also have the people who plow our snow and take care of all of our streets there," says deputy city manager Eric DeLong.

Those services are currently located at 201 Market Avenue. That is the plot of land that could host the amphitheater. Earlier this year, the city entered an option agreement with the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention Arena Authority to allow the group to purchase the land.

"Due diligence is proceeding on the amphitheater," says DeLong. "We expect to know more about it in mid-October."

Construction on the proposed amphitheater couldn't begin until the city moves out of the 201 Market location. DeLong says that likely won't happen until 2023.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.