Grand Rapids coin dealer receives coins recovered from Ground Zero in NYC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the past 20 years, many people have built up a collection of 9/11 memorabilia, and a Grand Rapids coin dealer recently came into possession of a very interesting collectible.

Ben Soldaat received "American Silver Eagle" dollar coins that were recovered at Ground Zero in New York City during the lengthy excavation process after the attacks.

What makes this most interesting is that the coins aren't damaged even though the Twin Towers collapsed on top of them.

The coins have survived the intense heat and have become rare reminders of all the brave souls that lost their lives that day.

"About two months after 9/11 they started reaching these subterranean floors and they discovered that there were vaults that were largely unscathed with mint-condition coins in them still," Soldaat said. "Professional coin grading service got a hold of these and they encapsulated them...These were actually from the World Trade Center and they're available for purchase as a remembrance."

Grand Rapids Coins has only a handful of these WTC recovery coins. For more information, click here.

