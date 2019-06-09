GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Health and wellness, especially in women, is the focus of an event happening Sunday in Grand Rapids. The local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is teaming up with New Hope Baptist Church and several other partners to offer a free community health fair.

"The purpose is to provide information and educational resources to the community. We will have some vendors coming out as well," said Angela Scott-Embree, an event organizer.

Those vendors include Network 180, West Our Kitchen Table, Women Coalition for Breast Health, Gilda's Club, Be Nice - The Mental Health Foundation, Strong Beginnings, United Way's Women Unite and Spectrum Health Mobile Mammogram.

"We will provide on-site mammograms. Anyone interested can walk in and have a mammogram as long as they have an insurance card. If they don't have an insurance card, they can call me prior to the event to see if they can get a grant for a free mammogram," said Scott-Embree.

She says the mammograms are available for people 40 years old and up. The group will offer up to 5 mammograms for individuals without insurance.

"A lot of times our population worry because they don't have insurance. Or, they have other barriers to accessing health care. We want to reduce those barriers," says Kenisha Dorsey, president of the chapter.

Dorsey says barriers such as limited finances, lack of transportation and health insurance too often prevent people from taking charge of their health.

"We are rich in resources here in Kent County when it comes to health care and mental health services. But, people don't necessarily know how to access services," says Dorsey. "Part of our charge as an organization is to make sure our community is aware of them and are able to access all that we have available. We are running this for five or six hours, so we are hoping to get at least 150 to 200 community members to stop in."

The organizers say the event will target areas such as breast health, nutrition, heart health and mental health. It takes place at New Hope Baptist Church, located at 130 Delaware Street SW, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7.

Those needing more information can contact Angela Scott-Embree at (616) 540-8255.

