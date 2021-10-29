The CEO & Founder of 'Tabby: The Cat Person's Dating App' struck a deal with Mr. Wonderful during the show.

Friday night at the Happy Cat Cafe in Grand Rapids isn't just about the kittens inside, but the ones on the screen too. Friends and coworkers joined local software developers Cameron and Collin Versluis with Emberly Digital for a Shark Tank watch party.

The October 29th episode highlighted the two brothers' development of a new social platform called "Tabby: The Cat Person's Dating App."

"Being a cat person or a dog person is being similar to having a religion because it affects a lot about your life," Cameron says. "If you're a cat or dog person, you might want to date another cat or dog person, and the easiest way to do it is use an app to do that."

The concept is simple -- swipe left or right on not just a person, but their cats too. It's a concept that CEO and Founder Leigh D'Angelo started after launching an app for dog people.



"After a few years with Dig, we learned that dog people wanted their own dating app, but cat people needed their own dating app," she says. "It's one of those things where people can openly express how much they love cats without getting ridiculed."

The Grand Rapids brothers jumped on later to work out some bugs and create a whole new app.



"And we're able to produce an app that we're really proud of, and we think should keep users a lot more happy and be able to stay focus on the cats and the human interactions they want to have," Collin says.

D'Angelo went on the show asking for $300,000 for a 20% stake of the company, and every Shark pulled out except Mr. Wonderful himself. He countered her offer, asking for 30 percent stake instead.

It didn't take much convincing for the team to jump on that offer.



"That's absolutely fantastic! Let's have some fun with this," Mr. Wonderful said during the episode.

Back here at home, the Versluis brothers couldn't be happier.



"We are super excited that we got a deal on Shark Tank," Cameron says. "We're so excited that we now own part of a company with Mr. Wonderful. We're excited for wonderful things to happen with Tabby in the future."

You can downtown the app on the app store for iPhone and Android, and the team says the base is growing here for cat people in Grand Rapids. And if you're looking to adopt a cat, all the ones at the Happy Cat Cafe are available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.