Grand Rapids offers parking incentive, extends free parking zones

In an effort to boost economic recovery, the city will be providing Motu parking validations to local businesses upon request.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is offering a parking incentive meant to boost traffic for local businesses as they reopen following COVID-19 shutdowns.

Local businesses can now request Motu parking validations from the city to give to their customers. The city says it's an effort to encourage residents and visitors to support local shops and restaurants.

In addition, the city has extended its free parking zone program, which exists outside of 25 businesses to allow for easy take-out and pick-up. The program will now run through Friday, July 31, instead of Monday, July 6.

After three months of shutdown due to the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, parking enforcement in the downtown area and neighboring business districts will restart on July 6.

The City Commission approved in May up to $25,000 in Motu validations for businesses to give to customers.

Businesses can request up to 100 parking validations either online or by calling 311 or 616-456-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

