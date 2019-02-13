GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to two fires, five hours apart and three miles from each other. Fortunately, tenants in both homes were alerted to the fires thanks to working smoking detectors.

The department has been inundated with phone calls during the last couple of weeks and now they're reminding residents to do their part in ensuring their homes and businesses are protected from potential fires.

"Our normal workload is somewhere between 80 and 90 calls a day," Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman said.

That number more than tripled.

"In one 24-hour period we responded to over 370 calls for service," Lehman said. "We're not normally used to responding to that level of wires down and trees down across the city at this time of year."

They're asking residents to keep their hydrants clear of snow because lately, many have been frozen. Lehman said most fires during this time of year are caused by similar situations.

"What we've really been worried about over the last couple of weeks as we've had the cold snap is how people alternatively are using methods to heat their home," Lehman said. "People might resort to leaving the oven door open which is definitely not recommended, some people might resort to additional space heaters and extension chords and other things that can overheat and can contribute to a fire."

The freezing weather alone is a battle especially in areas with street parking.

"Fighting fires itself becomes harder, hose lines will freeze on you, it just makes everything a little bit tougher," firefighter Jeff Lysiak said. "The machines are big and trying to fit through between cars that are parked along the side makes it tougher."

"If we can't access the street because the cars are getting parked narrowly towards the middle because there's so much snow at the curb, then we can't get through the streets to respond to emergencies," Lehman said.

Make sure you're following the odd/even parking rules and that you're smoke detector is working. You can call 311 for smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors installed for free.

