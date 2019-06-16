GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calder Plaza was a sea of colors on Saturday as LGBTQ members and allies alike donned their vibrant flags, outfits and signs during the Grand Rapids 2019 Pride Festival.

The event ran from noon to 11 p.m. and featured spoken word, drag shows and musical entertainment.

Dozens of vendors and local businesses came out to sell Pride items and show support.

"We've been out here since we opened four years ago, and this is the most people and the most organizations I've ever seen here," Shandra Steininger, Executive Director and Co-founder of HQ said.

Including food trucks serving pizza, popsicles, elephant ears and more.

Organizers said they expected hundreds to thousands of attendees coming over the course of the event.

"It is really amazing, and knowing that there's allies in it, like my friend Alexander, is incredibly heartening and warming. I just like knowing that there's more people out there. That maybe they don't share the same lifestyle, but they understand and support what you're going through," attendee Anis Pejakovic said.

Saturday marked the 31st annual pride festival in Grand Rapids and attendees said they are already excited for next year.

"Love, peace and happiness. Love who you love, be true to you. I'm proud to be trans," attendee Ajay Smith said.

