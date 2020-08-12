Pandemic-fueled greeting card interest leads to rising sales for local wholesaler

'Design Design' is a manufacturer and distributor of personal expression products, including greeting cards, which have become a hot commodity this holiday season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This year has been a year defined by distance, virtual replacements and loss.

A national survey conducted by Enksy found that 62% of people who will be avoiding in-person gatherings this holiday season plan to send greeting cards to friends and loved ones as a way to reinforce connection.

It's causing card makers to reap the benefits of rising sales.

A Grand Rapids-based greeting card wholesaler is among those whose bottom line is feeling the uptick.

"Being a wholesaler, we have found that communication with our stores that we partner with across the United States, has seen a growing increase for the want for [greeting] cards," said Jeff Kallil, Vice President of Marketing for 'Design Design,' which is a manufacturer and distributor of personal expression products. "We are constantly being asked by stores to please keep their shelves stocked."

Kallil says he's not surprised at the surge in greeting card sales this holiday season. According to his analytics, there's been a trending uptick for all the 2020 holidays since Mother's Day.

'Human beings, by nature, need connection," said Kallil. "There's something different between texting or calling someone and sending them a card.

"A card is so much more intentional and often times has sentimental value."

Kallil says he's fully aware that his 2020 bump in business is caused by the ongoing spread of COVID-19, forcing people, who'd normally gather at this time of the year, to be separated.

"The pandemic has forced people to look inward more and find alternative ways to connect," said Kallil.

Kallil says he doesn't expect the interest in greeting card sales to subside in the first half of 2021, especially with no end to COVID-19 in sight.

"We fully expect and need to be prepared for a very, very volume-heavy Valentine's Day, Easter, Mother's and Father's Day and graduation season," added Kallil. "People are definitely looking for those colored envelopes in their mail boxes more than ever."

