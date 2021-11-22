Grand Rapids group needs your homemade cookies to donate to the troops

Grand Rapids Cookies with a Cause needs your help giving something very special to the troops this season — a taste of home.

Grand Rapids Cookies with a Cause is hosting its third annual Cookie Drive for Troops. The group collects cookie donations from the community and ships them overseas to U.S. military bases.

In their first year, the organization netted 144 dozen cookies that volunteers baked in a commercial kitchen. Due to COVID-19 protocols in 2020, the process was opened to submissions from the public, who donated a massive 820 dozen cookies.

This year, their goal is 1,000 dozen cookies.

In addition to sending the treats across the globe, the organization will also be shared with local first responders.

Interested individuals are asked to bake cookies and home and drop them off at one of their pick-up locations in disposable containers labeled with what type of cookie they are.

The locations and drop off times are as follows:

Sobie Meats 3450 Remembrance Rd NW, Walker MI 49534 From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Putt Putt's Bar 1148 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids MI 49504 From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

American Legion Neal E. Fongr Post #179 2327 Wilson Ave SW, Grand Rapids MI 49534 From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Coopersville Brewing Company 1275 W Randall St, Coopersville MI 49404 From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post #28 700 Harbor Dr, Grand Haven MI From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.



