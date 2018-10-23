GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The city of Grand Rapids is looking for the public's input on urban agriculture, and they are gathering ideas at five meetings this week.

The first two meetings were held on Monday, Oct. 22.

The city is looking to hear from residents on what kind of urban agriculture opportunities they would like. Urban agriculture can apply to producing to food to eat or sell within the city or raising animals.

The next three meetings are:

3:30 - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church

6 -7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 at Cesar Chavez (Spanish)

1- 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 at Yankee Clipper Library

The community can also provide feedback online.

