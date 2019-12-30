GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The attack on the Jewish Community is being felt across the country including in Grand Rapids.

The Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids issued a statement condemning the attack.

"We join with the entire Jewish community in expressing outrage at this attack which is part of a growing epidemic of anti-semitic violence. It is incomprehensible to think that we are not safe in a home, a supermarket, or a sanctuary for prayer. It is unacceptable."

Hanukkah, which is also called the festival of lights, is an eight-day holiday where Jewish people celebrate the re-dedication of the Temple in Jerusalem.

One candle is lit on the first night, two on the second, and so on and so forth.

The attack at an Orthodox Rabbi's home in New York came on the seventh night of Hanukkah.

RELATED: Hate crimes charges against man accused in Hanukkah stabbing

Rabbi Yosef Weingarten, the Rabbi for the Chabad of Western Michigan, said the answer to antisemitism is similar to what Hanukkah is about — illuminating the darkness.

"What is light? Light is when you have a dark room and you light a candle, it becomes light and you can see you can do things," Rabbi Weingarten said. "We need to illuminate more and more of the darkness to get people educated on how to be able to live together, how to be able to honor somebody else's observance of religion."

Weingarten said antisemitism is everywhere and it stems from ignorance, a lack of education of others' beliefs, customs and religions.

In fact, in October 2019, Temple Emanuel in Grand Rapids was hit with antisemitic graffiti on the entrances to the temple.

RELATED: GR temple removes anti-Semitic posters from building

"It's just darkness that prevails on people that either has nothing do with themselves or are just looking for action," Weingarten said. "We have been lighting the menorah here for quite a few years and we have not, thank God, come across antisemitism."

Hanukkah is over now but all across the country, Jewish communities are increasing security measures.

The Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids said they are working to improve the security at the local synagogues, schools and all events open to the community.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.