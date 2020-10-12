Grand Rapids leaders hold public forum on COVID vaccine

But when it comes to the COVID vaccine doctors say that no corners have been cut and all communities have been included in the process.

Deandre Jones is skeptical of the COVID vaccine and it's rapid development.

"Even with the FDA like every drug that goes through the FDA isn't always the best drug that's for the people and always has some type of side affect," says Jones.

Doctors at a public forum on Wednesday say those concerns are warranted due to the history between African Americans and the medical community that has not always been honest.

"Some of these patients went on to have lasting harm, they had chronic health problems because none of these therapies and none of these treatments were done with any kind of considerations for the subjects receiving them," says Dr. Surrender Rajasekaran.

"We have over 35,000 individuals enrolled in this study and I want to let you know that no steps along the way have been skipped," says Dr. Leslie Pelkey.

"I think it's going to have to have clinical trials that people can actually see and public data that can actually show this vaccine hasn't killed anyone," says Jones.

