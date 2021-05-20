Grand Rapids leaders pass $546M budget for next fiscal year

The budget during a Thursday morning meeting.

Grand Rapids city leaders passed the proposed nearly $546 million budget Thursday with no changes.

The budget, which was first introduced on April 27, has been deemed a 'continuation budget' as it does not include any significant cuts due in part to federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

Grand Rapids police department's budget was a focal point of public budget discussions that occurred over the last few weeks.

GRPD's budget accounts for a smaller percentage than last year, nearly 36% versus 39% of the general operating fund— but the department actually receives about $700,000 more.

Organizers with the Defund the GRPD group called for the police budget to be reduced to the city charter mandated minimum of 32% of general fund. Activists have called for a reduction to the police budget for nearly a year, saying those funds should be redirected to marginalized and overpoliced communities.

The group called on city leaders to vote "no" on the proposed budget, and to start the process over allowing the community more time to digest the 428-page proposal.

The budget goes into effect July 1.

