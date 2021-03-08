Grand Rapids man airlifted after 2-vehicle crash in Mecosta Co.

Police say the incident occurred around 10:52 a.m. at the intersection of Northland Drive and 19 Mile Road in Green Township.

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 24-year-old Grand Rapids man was airlifted with potentially life-threatening injuries Saturday morning after a two-vehicle accident in Mecosta County.

Police say the incident occurred around 10:52 a.m. at the intersection of Northland Drive and 19 Mile Road in Green Township. The Grand Rapids man, driving a Subaru, turned onto Northland Drive in the path of a Jeep.

He was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and later airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Jeep, a 52-year-old woman from Livingston, Texas, was uninjured in the crash.

