Grand Rapids man dead after rollover crash Sunday morning

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A single-car crash resulted in one death in Martin Township Sunday morning, Michigan State Police at the Wayland Post reported.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, a passerby spotted a car on its side on the right shoulder of southbound US-131 near 118th Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered a man deceased in the driver’s seat.

The man was identified as David Butela, a 44-year-old from Grand Rapids.

No one else was in the car at the time. The driver did have his seatbelt on.

Police say the man may have been driving on the highway at a fast speed and may have lost control before veering off the road.

Officers believe the car rolled over multiple times.

Alcohol is also thought to be a factor in the crash.

Evidence at the scene shows the crash may have happened several hours before it was discovered.

