Grand Rapids man flees on foot with child after wrong-way, head-on crash

On Saturday, April 17 around 10:15 p.m., troopers from the Grand Rapids Post were dispatched to a wrong-way driver, head-on crash on eastbound I-196 east of Lake Michigan Drive.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a 33-year-old Grand Rapids man driving a 2008 GMC Yukon was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of I-196 when he crashed, head-on, into a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by a 41-year-old Grand Rapids woman.

The driver of the Yukon then attempted to leave the scene, on foot, carrying his 9-year-old son who was a passenger in the vehicle.

GRPD located the man and child near the crash scene and both were transported to the hospital.

The female driver along with her 7 and 9-year-old passengers were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash, and it remains under investigation.

