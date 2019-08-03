GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids medical facility is defending their actions after concerns about air quality.

"Viant has been in compliance for years and intends to be in compliance going forward," said Viant Medical spokesman, John Truscott.

That is a stark contrast from what we heard from Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality at a public meeting in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

"We have been looking at Viant much more closely because it is one of the largest emitters of ethylene oxide in the state and the company has been cited several times for violations of our state and federal air regulations," said Chris Ethridge with Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality.

Ethylene oxide is a known human carcinogen that according to health officials, can lead to cancer. Viant uses the chemical to help sterilize medical equipment at their facility on Watson Street.

In November, the DEQ says they collected air samples at Viant that showed elevated concentrations of ethylene oxide but the company is now disputing those results.

"They didn't fully comply with EPA guidelines in terms of how these tests are done," said Truscott.

Viant also said there are other sources where the carcinogen may be coming from.

"Ethylene oxide comes from things like cigarette smoke and automotive exhaust and given the high traffic area that this is with U.S. 131 running right next door there was no test for that kind of background level," said Truscott.

The company said they are committed to ending their use of ethylene oxide later this year.

"They're legally contracted by companies to do this work so you can't just violate a business contract like that, they are obligated to do this work," said Truscott.