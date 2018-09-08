GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The annual Grand Rapids Mini Maker Faire will take over the Grand Rapids Public Museum August 18th and 19th.

The Maker Faire is a family-friendly event that combines the traditional science fair with innovation and engineering capitalizing on the Maker movement for something entirely new. Featuring both established and emerging local “makers,” the Grand Rapids Mini Maker Faire is a celebration featuring rockets and robots, DIY science and technology, urban farming and sustainability, alternative energy, unique hand-made crafts, local food, and more!

