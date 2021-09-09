Grand Rapids nonprofit needs donations to fill 400 backpacks

The Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative is hoping to collect school supplies for vulnerable preschool and early education students.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With schools back in session, the Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative (ELNC) is aiming to send preschoolers back with all the school supplies they need for a successful year.

ELNC is a nonprofit that works to provide learning opportunities for vulnerable preschool and early education students. The group is hoping to fill 400 backpacks with supplies that have been donated by the community.

“A vast percentage of our young learners arrive for preschool without backpacks or basic supplies, so this first-ever school supply drive is a small but significant step," said Director of Fund Development and Communications Angela Cunningham-Burrows. "ELNC is setting the bar high. We’re working to create a foundation for success starting the moment these young children walk into our doors.”

ELNC is looking for supplies like:

Small crayons

Blunt tip scissors

Composition notebooks

Backpacks

Washable glue sticks

Two-pocket folders

9-by-12 construction paper

Washable markers

Golf pencils

Donations will be accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 14, when community leaders with participate in a "Fill-A-Backpack" event. Drop-off locations include Marge's Donut Den, The Candied Yam and Life EMS Ambulance in Grand Rapids.

