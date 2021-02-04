Grand Rapids offers several options for Spring Break "staycations"

If you're not sure where to start with your Grand Rapids staycation, Experience GR offers a Culture Pass to get you into several different places.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Experience GR wants to make sure you have a fun spring break even if you don't plan to travel.

"We would love locals to support the area businesses, the attractions, the restaurants while you're out and about, and really keep that dollar local," says Kate Lieto, marketing director for Experience GR.

If you're not sure where to start with your Grand Rapids staycation, Experience GR offers a Culture Pass to get you into several different places.

"Culture Pass GR is a 3-day admission pass that was originally designed for tourists coming in on a long weekend, but locals are really seeing the benefit of it, too," says Lieto.

The pass is good for multiple locations, including the Grand Rapids Public Museum and John Ball Zoo. Using the pass to visit the zoo will get you in to see the newest traveling exhibit, Bricklive Supersized, which will only be here for the season.

"It's toy brick sculptures and it's actually joining us from Great Britain," says Darci David, marketing manager for John Ball Zoo. "We are the first location in North America to have it so we're really excited."

The zoo offers plenty of COVID safety practices, including limiting the number of people inside buildings at one time.

"We have people at the door, education staff that make it fun while you wait," says David. "They talk about the animals that you're going to see and experience while you're in there."

You're encouraged to book your tickets ahead of time online due to limited attendance each day.

However you choose to spend your staycation, local business appreciates it.

"It's a great way to help those local businesses that have had a really hard time with COVID and being shut down for a while," says Lieto.

More information on the GR Culture Pass can be found by clicking here.

