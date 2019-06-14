GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is one of the most important jobs in all of West Michigan.

For more than two hours the three final candidates for Grand Rapids Police Department Chief took questions from the public.

Eric Payne is the current Deputy Chief for GRPD and has spent 33 years with the department.

"I didn't come into Grand Rapids, this is where I've been. This is my home, this is where I work, this is where my children go to school," says Payne.

Michael Yankowski is the current Police Chief in Lansing where he's held that position since 2013. He leads a department of 248 men and women.

"I've always lived a life of service, a service to the community, and always keeping my core values of integrity, compassion and courage," says Yankowski.

Larry Scirotto most recently served as the Assistant Police Chief in Pittburgh. He spent 23 years in the department which included a time when he led the Major Crimes Division.

"This is an opportunity to take the principals and successful initiatives that we committed to in Pittsburgh and bring them to a city that has a very good police department and to make it great."

The final decision will be made by City Manager Mark Washington. He is expected to make the announcement by the end of the month.

