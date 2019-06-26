GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, there were four shootings in Grand Rapids.

The latest one occurred on the southwest side around 8 p.m. on Lynch Street SW near Clyde Park Avenue SW.

Sgt. Dan Adams with the Grand Rapids Police Department said two houses were hit by gunfire, but there were no injuries.

Hours before this, the first shooting of the day was reported around 3:30 a.m. when a woman was shot in the arm and leg while in car on the northwest side of the city. Around that same time, a house in that area was also struck by gunfire.

Then around 9 a.m. a man was shot multiple times on the southeast side on Corrine Street SW near Division Avenue SW. He is listed in critical condition.

Since Saturday, there have been a total of nine separate shooting incidents, including this latest one. At a press conference Tuesday morning, interim police chief David Kiddle said the department has noticed a slow uptick in violent crimes over the past few months. He said the most recent cases are "completely unacceptable."

Police are investigating all the shootings, but Sgt. Adams said it is still way too early to tell if they are connected in any way.

Tuesday night's shooting happened during a "Pitch and Highlight" night where community members could share ideas with city leaders on how to curb violence in Grand Rapids.

At that event, interim police chief David Kiddle said the string of shootings is not normal for the city.

"When you compare our 2018 numbers to this year, especially with shootings with non-injuries, we're up about 50 percent from last year. So that's not normal and something we do not want to see continue," he said.

