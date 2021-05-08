Grand Rapids Police investigating a fatal hit and run

Police say it happened on 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash in Grand Rapids.

Police say a 33-year-old man was crossing 28th St. SE near the 2800 block when he was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The vehicle then fled the scene and has not been located.

This is a developing story.

